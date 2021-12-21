‘Goofballs’ Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap are Christmas ready but Santa and elf come with a twist; PIC

Teenage sweethearts turned husband and wife Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. While it has been quite a few years since the lovebirds got married, they never tire from expressing their admiration for one another and doing so while having fun. The two of them often leave fans and netizens swooning over them with their loved-up pictures and Instagram PDA. Ayushmann and Tahira also make cool parents to two kids Virajveer and Varushka, and their latest Instagram post is proof.

A few hours back, Tahira took to her Instagram feed and shared an adorable picture where she is seen posing with hubby Ayushmann. Both the lovebirds are seen clad in cute, oversized hoodies which are perfectly in tune with Christmas and the holiday season. While Tahira is seen dressed in a red Adidas sweatshirt with black leggings, Ayushmann is seen donning a pair of white leggings with green trousers. Both of them strike a goofy pose, while smiling at the camera.

Sharing this picture, Tahira captioned it, “We are all things Christmas #goofballs #goofball #goofballin (Santa comes with red hair this time and the elf with a dimple and some muscle shussle)”.

Ayushmann too shared this post on his stories with the caption ’Goofballs’.

Take a look:

On the work front, Ayushmann is currently basking in the success of his new film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The actor shared screen space with Vaani Kapoor in this Abhishek Kapoor directorial, which hit the theatres on the 10th of December.

