Google CEO Sundar Pichai makes reference to iconic scene from Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani’s film 3 Idiots
In a recent podcast, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, made a reference to a famous scene from the Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots, indicating the impact of the film to this date.
3 Idiots is one of the biggest blockbusters in Hindi cinema. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R. Madhavan in the lead roles. Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently referred to an epic sequence from the movie.
Sundar Pichai’s reference to the movie showcases its deep impact, and even after almost 15 years of its release, the scenes remain unforgettable.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai talks about a popular scene from 3 Idiots
In the promo for a recent episode of the Varun Mayya podcast, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, was asked how he escaped the competitive exam mindset. In response, Pichai revealed his belief that real success is the result of a deeper understanding of things. Then he made a reference to an Aamir Khan scene from the 2009 movie 3 Idiots.
He stated, “I was almost tempted to go back to the movie 3 Idiots or something like that. And like, there’s a scene in there when they ask Aamir Khan the definition of motor. And there’s a version that describes what a motor is. And there’s a version where you actually understand what a motor is.”
More about Rajkumar Hirani’s movie 3 Idiots
The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The script is penned by Hirani and Abhijat Joshi. 3 Idiots revolves around Aamir Khan’s character Rancho and his best friends Farhan (R. Madhavan) and Raju (Sharman Joshi). Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Omi Vaidya, Mona Singh, and others star in pivotal roles.
While at the core of the film lie friendship and emotions, the film also touches upon the pressure on students in the Indian education system. It is a coming-of-age drama where Rancho showcases his unique way of living life.
The film garnered immense critical acclaim upon its release for its story, performances, music, and humor. It also emerged as a huge success in terms of box office.
Rajkumar Hirani’s last film was Dunki in 2023, with Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. On the other hand, Aamir Khan recently produced the film Laapataa Ladies under his banner.
