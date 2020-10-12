Google search shows Anushka Sharma as Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan’s wife; Here’s the reason for this blooper

This might sound strange but if you type Rashid Khan’s wife in Google search bar, Anushka Sharma’s name will appear the top result.

Google plays a key role in our life at every step. It is always believed that ‘when in doubt, just google it.’ From giving us directions for our destination to recipes, grammar and what not, we have been dependent on Google search engine and there are no second thoughts about it. But do you know that even Google can mess up things? Sounds strange, right? But that’s exactly what has happened in the curious case of Rashid Khan and .

Yes! You read it right. We are talking about renowned Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is married to ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli for almost three years now and the couple is expecting their first child in January next year. However, as per Google baba, she appears to be Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan’s wife. Confused? Well, as strange as it may sound, but if you search for Rashid’s wife on google, Anushka’s name appears as the result on the first page. This unusual blooper by Google has left everyone quite amazed and everyone is wondering why is the search engine is showing this result.

Well, it so happened that Rashid, during an Instagram live was asked to name his favourite Bollywood actress. While he named Anushka Sharma and for the same, he ended up trending massively for his answer. In fact, the internet was flooded with incessant headlines of Anushka being Rashid’s favourite actress which in turn led to Google showing Anushka as the Afghan cricketer’s wife.

While you might be curious to know about Rashid’s ‘real’ wife now, much to your surprise the cricketer isn’t married yet. In fact, he plans to tie the knot after the Afghanistan cricket team will win the World Cup.

Credits :Zoom

