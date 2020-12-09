Google Year in Search 2020: SSR’s Dil Bechara becomes most searched movie; Tanhaji, Gunjan Saxena join list

Google has released a list of most searched and trending movies of the year and Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara has topped the list. Check out the top 10 most searched movies.

The year 2020, which was undoubtedly one of the most difficult year in more than one way, is finally coming to an end. And it is that time of the year, when we take a trip down the memory lane and recollect everything that grabbed the headlines. This year was especially different for the entertainment world as not just the industry witnessed a complete shutdown, but several big releases made their way to digital platform as the theatres were shut for several months.

While several movies grabbed the attention, Google has recently released a list of most searched movies of the year. And guess what? Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara has topped the list. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the movie marked the late actor’s last stint in front of the camera and was the talk of the town ever since SSR’s unfortunate death. This was followed by Suriya starrer Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru. The third place was taken by starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which was also his 100th film. Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi and Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl secured the fourth and fifth places respectively on the list.

Check out the top 10 movies that emerged as Google's most searched and trending movies:

Dil Bechara

Soorarai Pottru

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Shakuntala Devi

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Laxmii

Sadak 2

Baaghi 3

Extraction

Gulabo Sitabo

