Google Year in Search 2021: Jai Bhim, Shershaah, Radhe among top 10 most searched films

The year 2021 is coming to an end. Undoubtedly, the year was difficult as we all witness the second round of lockdown. The Coronavirus pandemic has hit the country with many people losing their lives. Amid this scenario, everything was shut down including the cinema halls. Like in 2020, this year too many high-budget films had to witness digital release. However, like every year Google shares the list of films that were most searched. And this year too, it has released the list and south actor Suriya’s Jai Bhim has topped the list.

Well, Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah grabbed the second position and Salman Khan’s starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was at the third position. The other films are--Bell Bottom, Eternals, Master, Sooryavanshi, Godzilla vs Kong, Drishyam 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India. To note, director T J Gnanavel’s Jai Bhim is based on the struggle of an Irula woman Parvathi (played by Sengani) to get justice for her husband, who was arrested and tortured by police in a false case of theft. Suriya plays the protagonist, based on the communist lawyer-turned-judge, K Chandru.

Coming to Shershaah, the film follows the life of Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain Vikram Batra, from his first posting in the army to his death in the Kargil War. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra as Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani as his girlfriend Dimple Cheema.

Apart from these, there were celebrities also who was the most searched this year. Aryan Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Raj Kundra, Natasha Dalal were among them.

