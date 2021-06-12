Gorgeous Mira Rajput flaunts her ‘Virgo Vibe’ in a selfie and leaves fans in awe

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is active on Instagram. The star wife often shares pictures or videos that keep her followers entertained.

Mira Rajput usually shares a glimpse of her life on Instagram. She also makes it a point to share videos and information on health and nutrition. On Friday, Mira Rajput shared a gorgeous selfie on her Instagram handle. The cool mom can be seen in a black attire. She completed her look with wavy hair and earrings which were on point. Mira captioned the picture as, “Virgo Vibe what do you think that means?” Reacting to the selfie, actress Mrunal Thakur commented and called her, “Gorgeous”.

While her caption left fans thinking what it means, a user commented “Virgo means perfection Hi from another Virgo”. Mira Rajput is pretty active on social media. Recently, she shared a video consisting of all her western and traditional looks in different colours, which she captioned as, “I could be every color I like”. Mira Rajput often uses Instagram to host discussions with professionals and seeks their guidance and knowledge on topics like fitness, yoga, beauty, food and nutrition, fashion, etc.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s Instagram post:

Mira Rajput is married to Bollywood actor and the couple has two kids together, Misha and Zain. Daughter, Misha is developing a hobby of photography and has clicked her mom several times. Mira shared the pictures on her Instagram clicked by Misha and explained how proud she is.

On Shahid’s professional front, he is going to be seen in ‘Jersey’ a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit film of the same name. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

