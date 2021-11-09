‘Gosavi impersonated as NCB Officer to extort money from SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani’: Mumbai Police SET team

As we already told you that the Aryan Khan seems to be taking a new turn with each passing day. Every day a new angle in the case comes out and leaves everyone confused and shocked. In the latest reports, the Special Enquiry Team of the Mumbai Police has established that extortion did happen. The reports further suggest that K P Gosavi impersonated as an NCB officer to extort money from Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani. Well, Pooja had missed her summon from the Mumbai Police SIT team citing health issues on Monday.

According to reports in Mid-Day, Prabhakar Sail, the sole witness in the cruise drugs case had reported extortion after which this entire probing began. It is being said that to register an offence, there needs to be a complaint, hence Dadlani has been summoned. “It has been established that extortion happened. The SET’s probe conducted so far suggests that Gosavi impersonated as NCB officer to convince Dadlani and extort money from her to get Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, out of the case. As far as the role of NCB officers are concerned that can be investigated after the offence is registered, and for that, the victim of the extortion has to register a complaint,” a Mumbai police officer privy to the investigation told.

Reportedly, SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani is the victim here and she was supposed to appear before the SET earlier but she did not. Well, the SET is looking forward to recording her statement to probe further into this extortion case, as she is the one who gave money to Gosavi after meeting him along with other people, including Chikky Pandey. Police had summoned Pandey as well, but he did not, citing COVID-19 positive report.

According to sources, Gosavi, during a private meeting with Dadlani in Lower Parel, showed her the photographs of Aryan and an audio clip of him that he had recorded inside the NCB’s Zonal Unit, which had also gone viral on social media. The SET believes that this may be a case of bribery, where the payment was done on the assumption that the receiver of the money was from the NCB. “This may fall under the Prevention of Corruption Act, which can be investigated by the NCB’s SIT or the vigilance team that is conducting a probe against their Mumbai unit,” the officer said.

