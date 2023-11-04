Goutam Halder, director of Vidya Balan‘s first film, passes away; Actress reaches Kolkata to pay last respects

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death

Bengali filmmaker and eminent theatre personality Goutam Halder passed away on Friday. He died of cardiac arrest in Kolkata. He was 67. According to a report in PTI, Halder had complained of chest pain at his Salt Lake residence on Friday morning, post which he was taken to a private hospital. He reportedly died at the hospital. He directed Vidya Balan in his first Bengali film Bhalo Theko in 2003.

Filmmaker Goutam Halder passes away

Meanwhile, as per a report in Anandabazaar, Vidya Balan reached Kolkata on Friday evening to pay her last respects to Goutam Halder. She also shared that she was heartbroken at his sudden demise. Vidya Balan was the heroine of his first film Bhalo Theko (2003), which was also the Parineeta actress’ first film release with a leading role.

Goutam Halder had arranged Vidya Balan’s visit for Durga Puja to Kolkata this year. Vidya Balan had told Telegraph India, “My film career began with Goutamda 20 years ago. That’s when I last visited his house. Today I shall be going there again”. Meanwhile, Halder had showered praise on Vidya and said that it was in 2003 that he had discovered her and cast her for his film Bhalo Theko. “I always knew she was a talented actress,” he had said.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee mourns Goutam Halder’s demise

Soon after the news of Goutam Halder’s death surfaced, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over his demise. Taking to X (previously Twitter), she wrote, “Saddened by the demise of distinguished film director and theatre personality Goutam Halder. His demise is a great loss to the world of culture. Condolences to his family members and admirers.”

Goutam Halder had directed about 80 stage plays, which also included Rabindranath Tagore’s Rakta Karabi. He was also the director of the 2019 film Nirvana: The Salvation, which stars Rakhi Gulzar in the lead role.

Actor Chaiti Ghosal, who was cast in Goutam Halder’s Rakta Karabi, shared pictures with the filmmaker on Instagram, and wrote, “RAKTOKOROBI R BISHU PAGOL FOREVER. Bhalo theko…I am so grateful to have done innumerable RAKTOKOROBI SHOWS AS NANDINI under your direction.”

