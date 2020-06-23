  1. Home
Government alters shooting guidelines: No doctor or ambulance needed on standby, producer to monitor sets

The Government authorities have made a few changes in the guidelines of shooting schedules that will resume from 1st July, 2020. Read on to know more.
FWICE and CINTAA had issued a press release earlier while highlighting a few demands or in other words, guidelines from their side. Most of these are related to change in the working system and payment terms. Some of these demands include the deployment of an ambulance, following health protocols, a fixed shift of 8 hours, life insurance, payment of pending dues, weekly holidays, regular payments, and more. Now, in response, the Government authorities have issued a permanent list of guidelines.

However, they have also made a few changes in these guidelines for shooting that will be implemented w.e.f 1st July 2020. First of all, the shootings will be allowed to resume only in the non-containment zones where adequate safety measures will also be implemented. Apart from that, the responsibility of monitoring the sets will be solely in the hands of the producer or the production team. Moreover, no external union will be allowed to intervene in these matters.

One of the most important changes made in the guidelines is that a doctor or ambulance doesn't need to be deployed on the sets. Instead, the producers are asked to keep a dedicated vehicle for shifting infected patients to the nearest medical facilities. Moreover, as proposed before, no person above the age of 65 years will be allowed on the sets. Apart from that, it has been mentioned that it is not mandatory to cast members of the same family. Other than that, elaborate sequences for marriages, fairs, etc. also remain prohibited as of now.

