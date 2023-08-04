Govinda claims ‘account is hacked’ after his tweet on Gurugram violence goes viral; WATCH

Actor Govinda seems to have deactivated his Twitter account after being trolled for his remark on the violence in Haryana. On Tuesday, a tweet from his unverified handle, which has now been deleted, spread controversy on the internet. Now, Govinda has shared that his account had been hacked and he also denied to have made any such post. Here's a closer look at it.

Govinda’s deleted tweet on Gurugram violence

On Tuesday, August 2, a tweet was posted from Govinda’s handle which said, “What have we come down to? Shame on the people who call themselves Hindus and do such things. Aman aur shanti banaye. Hum democracy hai, autocracy nahi." The tweet is now no longer there but screenshots of it have already gone viral on social media. Have a look at the tweet in question:

Govinda claims his Twitter account was hacked

Soon after, the actor took to Instagram and shared a video in which he claimed that he didn’t make any such comment and his Twitter account was hacked. He added that he would be filing a complaint with the cyber-crime. He said, "Please do not attribute this Haryana tweet to me as I have not done this. Somebody has hacked my account. I am just doing a complaint to the cyber-crime now. I'll look into the matter."

He also added that his account hasn’t been used in years and his team has also denied making the post. "I would like to tell all my well-wishers, friends and fans in Haryana that I haven't used this Twitter account for years. My team has also denied any responsibility for this tweet. They are not such people to tweet anything without asking me. I'll give this matter to cyber-crime. They'll look into the matter," he said. Watch the video:

The Raja Babu actor went on to say, "As election season is approaching, some people would have thought I might stand for a party. So, they might have done this but this account is hacked. I never do such things, never say it for anyone. I don’t discuss these matters.”

Earlier on Monday, communal violence broke out in Haryana after a mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh. Stones were pelted and automobiles were set on fire.

ALSO READ: Krushna Abhishek keeps mentioning Uncle Govinda in his conversations. Here's why