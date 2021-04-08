Govinda confirms testing negative for Coronavirus; Says ‘Apun aa gayela hain’

After battling with COVID 19 for a while, Govinda has been tested negative for the same and he can’t keep calm about it.

It hasn’t been long when Govinda had made the headlines for testing positive for COVID 19. The actor had stated, “I have been testing myself and taking all the necessary precautions to keep the coronavirus away. However, I tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. Sunita (wife) has just recovered from Covid-19 a couple of weeks back.” Needless to say, his statement got his massive fan following worried and everyone has been sending him recovery wishes. And now finally, the original Coolie No 1 star has shared his health update.

As of now, Govinda has recovered from COVID 19 and has finally tested negative for the same. He shared the news on Instagram and posted a boomerang video of himself wherein he was seen opening the door of a room with an ultimate swag. The actor looked dapper as he was dressed in a white sweatshirt with red and black striped and had paired it with white trousers. Govinda had captioned the news as “Apun aa gayela hain! #testednegative.”

Take a look at Govinda’s video about testing negative for COVID 19:

Apart from Govinda, celebs like Kartik Aaryan, , , etc had also battled the deadly virus and had recovered it successfully. As of now, , , Vicky Kaushal, , Bhumi Pednekar, Nagma, etc. have been battling COVID 19 following which the shooting of films like Ram Setu and Mr Lele has been halted at the moment.

