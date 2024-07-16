Govinda confused Hindi film Avatar with James Cameron’s Hollywood hit, claims Pahlaj Nihalani: ‘Uske dimaag ka disc ghum gaya’

In a recent interview, former Central Board of Film Certification Chief and producer Pahlaj Nihalani reacted and refuted actor Govinda's assertion that he was offered James Cameron's Avatar movie. Addressing the issue, he clarified the situation and remarked that something had changed with Govinda.

When Govinda confused Hindi film Avatar with James Cameron's Avatar

In a recent chat with Friday Talkies, Former CBFC Chief Nihalani refuted Govinda's claims of being offered James Cameron's Avatar. Pahlaj said that the actor-politician confused Avatar with his unfinished Hindi film.

Pahlaj, reacting to Hero No. 1 actor's statement, mentioned that he had directed a film called Avatar with him. He had filmed 40 minutes of it, which he considers one of his best works, but the project was shelved.

He remarked that the Rangeela Raja actor got confused with the title Avatar, later claiming he was doing the Hollywood movie Avatar. Pahlaj humorously remarked, "Uske dimaag ka disc ghum gaya aur language Hindi se English mein chala gaya".

He further mentioned that Govinda claimed he was offered that Avatar role, forgetting it was actually Pahlaj Nihalani's Avatar. He described it as a significant tragedy.

Govinda suggested putting the project on hold and doing something else. They attempted to film the movie in one schedule, but suddenly, for reasons unknown, he started feeling unwell after having tea with almonds, and since that day, his mind has not been right.

Advertisement

He began speaking nonsensically, causing delays in the schedule. Some songs and parts of the climax remained unfinished because he did not shoot at all. The set would be ready, he would wake up, but then he would faint. The reason for his condition after eating almonds remains a mystery to this day.

The producer commented that Govinda's acting abilities are unmatched and praised his dedication to his family and his kind heart. However, he also highlighted factors he believes contributed to his career decline. "He gradually became more superstitious," Nihalani stated.

Nihalani further mentioned that he was always somewhat gullible, predicting incidents like chandeliers falling on set or Kader Khan drowning.

He would insist on changing clothes based on these beliefs and refuse to perform certain tasks on specific days. Combined with his habitual tardiness, these factors led to his downfall.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan did all steps of Jhoome Jo Pathaan despite 'always' being in pain due to injury, reveals Bosco Martis