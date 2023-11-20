Govinda-David Dhawan's patch-up ‘had already happened’ before Diwali; actor says 'Don’t want to rake up past'

After working together on several successful comedy films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Deewana Mastana, and Saajan Chale Sasural, director David Dhawan and actor Govinda, known for his comedic skills, reportedly had a falling out and experienced a period of conflict.

After Govinda and David Dhawan were seen together at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party, Govinda has now revealed that their dispute was already resolved when they met at the event. He expressed happiness that fans are eager to see the duo collaborate again on films. Read on to know what else he said.

Let bygones be bygones: Govinda on feud with David Dhawan

During a recent chat with Bombay Times, the actor delved into their meeting at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash and said that it was their second meeting after resolving their feud. Furthermore, he also discussed at length how he is ecstatic about the duo receiving the love of fans and how even after years, they still look forward to their reunion on the big screen.

Discussing how the Diwali bash was a fun-filled day with good food and happy memories, Govinda said that the past should stay in the past and should not be mulled over.

“I am glad people still feel that we should work together. Yeh unka pyaar hai (It is their love). Our patch-up had already happened. This was our second meeting. It was a Diwali bash where we ate good food and had a great time. We don’t believe in raking up the past. Why mull over it? That’s not necessary. Let bygones be bygones. Filmy talk wasn’t a priority. But when that happened, we only spoke about the happy memories and those were plenty,” shared the actor.

Iconic films of Govinda

After having made his debut with 1986’s Ilzaam, it did not take much time for the star to become a fan favorite and establish his identity as the comedy king of Bollywood.

Over the years, Govinda has starred in several entertaining films, out of which Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Raja Babu, Partner turned out to be some of his most iconic projects.

