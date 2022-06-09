Govinda didn't sleep for 16 days due to work; Says Dilip Saab advised him to drop 25 films

Govinda made his debut in the film industry in 1986 with Ilzaam and ever since he has appeared in over 165 Hindi films like Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sandwich, Bhagam Bhag, Partner, Hero No. 1, and many others. Later, he went on to be one of the most bankable stars in the 90s.

Now, the actor recently appeared on Maniesh Paul’s podcast and talked about how he signed 75 films at the age of 21. Govinda said that he did not enter the film industry, but the industry came to him. He also recalled the late Dilip Kumar's valuable advice and said, "I remember the great Dilip Sahab came to me and told me, ‘Govinda, drop 25 of them.’ I told him that I’d already spent the signing amount, but he said that God will ensure that I earn the money back, but that I must return it now. And he was right, I was falling ill, I was in and out of hospitals working four-five shifts a day. I once didn’t sleep for 16 days."

He also responded to his estranged nephew Krushna Abhishek's apology on the podcast and said, "Let the love be seen off-camera too. He’s a well-brought-up boy, and that shows. But he needs to know that he is being used by writers and that there is a limit to being used.” Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja's strained relationship with Krushna Abhishek dates back to 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Govinda was last seen on the big screen in the comedy-drama film, Rangeela Raja, which was released in 2019. He also released his latest single titled Prem Karun Chhu, which streams on his YouTube channel.

