Govinda, his wife Sunita and Juhi Parmar attend Gufi Paintal's prayer meet

Veteran actor Gufi Paintal, known for his portrayal of Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, passed away at the age of 79 on June 5, Monday, at 9 am. The renowned actor was battling illness for a while and was admitted to the hospital on May 31. Unfortunately, his condition worsened, leading to heart failure and his eventual demise. The family of Gufi Paintal has released an official statement confirming the sad news of the actor's passing.

Gufi Paintal's prayer meet:

Now, three days after his demise, Gufi Paintal's prayer meet was held in the city on Thursday, June 8, in Andheri, Mumbai. Several celebs from the industry and the later actor's Mahabharta co-stars also attended Gufi's prayer meet in the city. Among others, Govinda and his wife Sunita had also marked their presence at the prayer meet. Television actress Juhi Parmar, known for her hit show Kusum, was also seen attending the prayer meet.

About Gufi Paintal:

Gufi Paintal started his career with the 1975 released film 'Rafu Chakkar'. After this, the actor became a part of many films including Dillagi, Desh Pardesh, Mahabharata Aur Barbareek, and Suhaag. The actor successfully carved a space in the hearts of the audience with his performance. His character of 'Shakuni Mama' in Mahabharata stands out as a memorable performance. He gained immense success and was applauded by the viewers.

For the uninformed, Gufi worked not only as an actor but also as a casting director. The late actor was also a part of several hit shows such as Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Karn Sangini, RadhaKrishn and more. The actor was last seen in Star Bharat's show 'Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki' which aired from 2021 to 2022 on Star Bharat.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Gufi Paintal, Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama, dies at 79 after hospitalization