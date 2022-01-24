Govinda honoured with Doctorate for excellence in Indian Cinema: Report

Govinda has been reportedly conferred with a Doctorate for excellence in Indian Cinema. Govinda is truly one of the most popular actors to have graced the Indian film industry. The actor’s name instantly reminds one of several memorable performances in films like Hero No 1, Coolie No 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Bhagam Bhag, Partner, among many others. Govinda has won over fans’ hearts with his unparallel comic timing and unique dance moves. And now, as a way of acknowledging the actor’s talent and contribution to the world of films, Govinda has reportedly been honoured with a Doctorate for excellence in Indian Cinema.

As per a report by ETimes, World NRI Cultural and Social Associations of America has conferred Govinda with a Doctorate for his excellence in Indian Cinema. Apart from him, the actor’s brother Kirti Kumar has also been honoured. The event reportedly took place at Govinda’s Juhu bungalow yesterday afternoon, on the 23rd of January, Sunday, at 3:30 pm. Undoubtedly, it must have been a proud moment for both Govinda and his brother Kirti, and their loved ones as well.

On the work front, Govinda recently featured in a song called Mera Naal. While he shared the video on his official Instagram handle, he disabled the comments on the post. This comes after Govinda was trolled for his last song titled ‘Hello’. He thus turned off the comments for both the music videos.

Coming to films, Govinda was last seen in Rangeela Raja alongside Mishika Chourasia and Anupama Agnihotri. Helmed by Sikander Bharti, and backed by Pankaj Nihalani, the film was released on January 18th, 2019.

