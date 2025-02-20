‘Govinda is very fond of stupid people,’ says wife Sunita Ahuja: ‘they talk nonsense…’

Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, recently shared some insights about her marriage and her views on the people around her husband. Sunita spoke candidly about how she and Govinda have different personalities. However, what caught the most attention were Sunita’s remarks about the people Govinda spends time with. She admitted that she doesn’t like the people her husband associates with and referred to them as "stupid people." Sunita said that these individuals often talk nonsense, which she finds irritating.

In an open interview with Curly Tales, Sunita Ahuja shared that she prefers to keep her conversations to a minimum and focus on more meaningful activities like meditation and prayer. In contrast, she pointed out that Govinda enjoys spending time with such people, saying, “Govinda is very fond of stupid people.” She added, “He sits with four stupid people, and then they talk nonsense, which I don’t like.”

Sunita also revealed Govinda’s unusual sleeping pattern. She explained that her husband stays up until 2:30 a.m. every night. This late-night habit started due to his busy work schedule and has now become routine. Sunita mentioned that while his sleep schedule is often messy, she doesn’t mind it, as it has been his habit for many years.

Sunita also talked about her journey with Govinda—from dating to getting married. She revealed that they initially didn’t connect well, as they used to fight a lot. She mentioned that they met when she was in the 9th grade. Over time, however, their bond grew, and they eventually fell in love.

Sharing details about her personal life, Sunita said that, for the past 12 years, she has spent her birthday alone. She explained that she dedicated those years to raising their children, but now that they are grown, she is focusing on herself. She humorously shared, “Jaise hi 8 bajta hai, bottle khol ke, akele cake kaat ke, daaru pee leti hoon.”

