Govinda jokingly calls David Dhawan his wife from 80s, 90s; Varun Dhawan, Siddhant Chaturvedi react

Diwali parties in Bollywood have already started. Most recently, popular film producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a grand star-studded Diwali bash which was attended by several big Bollywood celebs including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Huma Qureshi, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and others. Amongst many were also the 90s iconic duo, David Dhawan and Govinda who attended the grand celebrations. A while ago, Govinda shared a happy picture with the director and penned a witty caption alongside.

Govinda shares a happy photo with the iconic director David Dhawan

On November 9, a while back, Govinda took to his social media handle to share a photo with his close friend and director, David Dhawan. In the photo, the two are beaming a wide smile for the camera as they strike a happy pose for the camera. The post was accompanied by a super hilarious caption as he wrote, “80s aur 90s mein meri do biwiyaan thi. Ek Sunita aur ek David! (accompanied by a laughter and a red-heart emoji).”

In the photo, the two can be seen twinning in black. While David Dhawan is seen in a black shirt, Govinda, seemingly carries a traditional outfit with a printed red shawl paired with it.

Take a look:

Varun Dhawan and Siddhant Chaturvedi gush over the post

Minutes after the post was shared, David Dhawan’s son and actor, Varun Dhawan reacting to the post dropped a high-five and a red heart emoji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, on the other hand, adding a touch of love to the post dropped a red-heart in the comments section.

Fans react

In addition to this, several fans and followers demanded the duo to reunite on the silver screen. A fan wrote, “We want you both back sir”, and another fan commented, “At last aap dono mile to sahi etne din ke baad”

Several other fans dropped red-heart emojis in the comments section.

Govinda's endearing post with wife turned stylist Sunita Ahuja

Remarkably, earlier Govinda before heading to the Diwali party shared a couple of enchanting pictures with his dear wife, Sunita Ahuja. The lovely couple in the pictures can be seen posing sweetly as they twinned in black. The actor went on to reveal that he was styled by his wife as he expressed, “Sunita ne kaha ‘aap bhi black peheniye toh couple photos ache aayenge’ toh aaj styling by my lovely wife! @officialsunitaahuja”

Have a look:

It is worth mentioning that David Dhawan and Govinda are deemed as one of the iconic duos of the 90s. The two have collaborated on several successful films like Shola Aur Shabnam, Raja Babu, Coolie No.1, Hero No. 1, and Partner amongst others.

