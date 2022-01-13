Govinda Mera Naam to Jug Jugg Jeeyo, 5 romantic comedies to look forward to in 2022

Movies have been part of our lives for over decades and one cannot deny the fact that it brings entertainment factor with them. The right kind of movie with emotions can never bore you. Hence, 2022 is going to be a fun ride for cinema lovers who happen to like light-hearted films as some great rom-coms are lined up to release. Filmmakers are all set to showcase their piece of art with the audience in theatres or on the OTT platform.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Bollywood movies bring a lot of drama and emotions to the plate. With the arrival of several OTT platforms, one can watch new rom-com sitting in the comfort of their homes. The teasers and stills of the below-mentioned movies already look promising which makes them worth the time. These movies may be proved as an escape from everyday hustle and bustle of life. Bring your popcorns and read about these worth-waiting romantic comedy movies.

Here is a list of five rom coms that you should look for in 2022:

1. Jug Jugg Jeeyo

The upcoming romantic drama movie features Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in the pivotal roles. Famous YouTuber Prajkta Koli and actor Maniesh Paul are also part of the film. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta and will release on June 24 this year.

2. Govinda Naam Mera

This upcoming romantic comedy-drama has Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. It is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and is produced by Karan Johar. The movie will hit theatres on June 10.

3. Mr & Mrs Mahi

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the romantic comedy has RajKummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The movie is said to the Volume 2 of the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. It will release on October 07.

4. Badhaai Do

It is a sequel to the 2018 film Badhaai Ho. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles and is expected to have a theatrical release on February 4.

5. Yet-to-be titled Sara and Vicky starrer

The silver screen will soon witness the fresh pairing of Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s next romantic comedy. The film is yet to be named and the shooting has already begun. The movie is a small-town love story.

Which one of these you would not miss?

