Govinda Naam Mera: Kiara Advani in pink bodycon dress, Vicky Kaushal in purple suit look stunning, PICS
Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal amped their fashion quotient while promoting their film Govinda Naam Mera a few hours ago. Have a look at the glimpses here.
Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Govinda Naam Mera has released on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16. The comedy-thriller features Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. While we know that the core actors of the film are busy nowadays promoting their upcoming film, they never fail to impress with their fashion styles.
Kiara Advani dons a pink bodycon dress and Vicky Kaushal looks stunning in a purple suit
Just a while ago, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal were clicked by the paparazzi on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. At the venue, Kiara looked stunning in her pink bodycon dress. She aced her look by wearing minimal makeup.
Vicky, on the other hand, looked dapper in his purple suit.
Have a look at the glimpses here.
Kiara Advani’s Work Front
Kiara Advani will next be seen in an untitled Telugu film directed by S. Shankar, alongside actor Ram Charan. Later, Advani will feature alongside actor Kartik Aaryan in the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha.
Vicky Kaushal’s Work Front
Kaushal has a couple of projects at the moment. At first, he will feature in Laxman Utekar's as-yet-untitled next co-starring Sara Ali Khan. Later, he will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s directorial where he will star in a biopic titled Sam Bahadur on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.
