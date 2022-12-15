Govinda Naam Mera Screening: Kiara-Katrina join Vicky Kaushal after giving Day 1 a miss; Varun & more attend

Govinda Naam Mera, the highly anticipated project which features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, is gearing up for its release. Ahead of the release, the makers conducted a screening event for the much-awaited movie, that two for two consecutive days. The first day screening of Govinda Naam Mera was attended by a very limited number of guests. But on Day 2, the screening event of the film was attended by some of the biggest names in the film industry. Kiara Advani and Katrina Kaif join Vicky Kaushal for the screening

Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, the leading ladies of Govinda Naam Mera had given the day 1 screening of the film a miss, due to their packed schedule. However, Kiara joined leading man Vicky Kaushal and the team for the Day 2 screening. Vicky, on the other hand, was accompanied by his wife and popular star Katrina Kaif, who was also missing from the Day 1 screening. The lovely couple walked hand-in-hand and posed for the paparazzi, as they arrived together for the Govinda Naam Mera screening event. Katrina Kaif looked simply pretty in a floral maxi dress, which she paired with metallic heels, minimal accessories, and dewy makeup. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, looked dapper in a grey kurta, which he paired with matching trousers, white sneakers, and tinted glasses. Leading lady Kiara Advani looked chic in a beige jumpsuit. She completed her look with golden stilettos and a ponytail.

Many other popular celebs including Varun Dhawan, his father and senior filmmaker David Dhawan, producer Karan Johar, actors Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Huma Qureshi, and others attended the Day 2 screening of Govinda Naam Mera, which was held in Mumbai. About Govinda Naam Mera As per the reports, Govinda Naam Mera revolves around the turbulent life of Govinda Waghmare, played by Vicky Kaushal, who is a dance choreographer. He is married to Gauri Waghmare but is in love with Sukubai Deshmukh aka Suku. Gauri, on the other hand, has a boyfriend named Rajat. Bhumi Pednekar is playing Gauri in the film, which features Kiara in the role of Suku. Govinda Naam Mera, which is helmed by Shashank Khaitan, is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, and Viacom18 Studios. The movie is slated to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16, Friday.

ALSO READ: PICS: Vicky Kaushal ups his style game, Karan Johar gets the winter look right at Govinda Naam Mera Screening