Govinda Naam Mera Song Bijli: Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani’s track gives Katrina Kaif’s Chikni Chameli vibes
Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani starrer Govinda Naam Mera's trailer has already created a lot of hype. Today the first song from the film is out.
Ever since the trailer of Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Govinda Naam Mera has been released, fans have been jumping with excitement to watch the film. The trailer has already created a lot of hype and it is pure joy to watch all three stars in a changed avatar. Well, the makers of the film had teased the first song of the film titled Bijli a couple of days ago. The song featuring Kiara and Vicky is high on energy and the peppy beats will surely make you want to groove with them.
