Govinda Naam Mera song Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani steal the show with their dance moves

Vicky Kaushal , Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan and will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. The film is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Ahead of the film's release, on Tuesday, the makers of Govinda Naam Mera unveiled the third song titled Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0 which is recreated version of Harrdy Sandhu's hit Punjabi song Kya Baat Ay.

In the three-minute-eleven-seconds long video, Vicky and Kiara can be seen flaunting their 'dancer' moves as they grooved to the track. Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0 is composed by B Praak and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, it is written by Jaani. Sung by Harrdy Sandhu and Nikhita Gandhi. Sharing the song, Vicky captioned it: "Yeh sirf gaana nahi hai, it’s a whole vibe and it’s all yours now! #KyaaBaatHaii 2.0 song out now." Kiara, on the other hand, wrote: "Get ready for the grooviest tune in town!" Earlier, the makers unveiled two songs from Govinda Naam Mera including Bijli and Bana Sharabi, which had Vicky and Kiara.

Fans react to Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0

Fans seem to be quite impressed by Vicky and Kiara's sizzling chemistry and dance moves. A user wrote: "My God!! This pair is fire." Another user commented: "Want more of kiara n vicky dancing video." A third user said: "And I use to think your acting is amazing. But your dancing is pretty up there too. Very nice moves." "best onscreen jodi," said another. Another fan said: "My two fav in one frame. @vickykaushal09 @kiaraaliaadvani."

About Govinda Naam Mera

Meanwhile, in Govinda Naam Mera, Bhumi Pednekar essays the role of Kaushal's wife, Gauri Waghmare, in the movie. Vicky plays the role of a background dancer as Govinda 'Govya' Waghmare in the comedy-thriller film while Kiara plays his girlfriend named Sukubai 'Suku' Deshmukh.