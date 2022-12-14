Govinda Naam Mera star Vicky Kaushal relishes Pav Bhaji, says ‘Kya Baat Hai’

Everybody has a cheat meal. Be it Virat Kohli’s cravings for Chole Bhature or Deepika Padukone’s love for Rasam rice, everyone is entitled to consume the junk food of their choice. And now, in the latest discovery, we have come across actor Vicky Kaushal ’s midnight cravings. Popularly known as Punjab da Puttar, Vicky Kaushal loves to have ‘Pav Bhaji’ and the latest development is evidence of the same.

We know that Vicky Kaushal is working under a tightly wrapped schedule. Nowadays, he is busy promoting his upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera. This film is produced by Dharma Productions and is directed by Shashank Khaitan. It stars Vicky in the lead role alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Adding up, Vicky, recently, was also spotted at a couple of award shows as well. With such a hectic schedule, Vicky was surely feeling hungry and craving junk food.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of his meal and captioned, “Promotions, Screening, Award Show ke baad Pav Bhaji from Amar Juice Centre…ohohooo…Kya Baat Hai!!!”

We wonder what will be the reaction of his wife Katrina Kaif after having a look at this picture. Katrina, for those unaware, is very particular about her fitness and loves to follow a proper diet chart.