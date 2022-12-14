Govinda Naam Mera star Vicky Kaushal relishes Pav Bhaji, says ‘Kya Baat Hai’
Vicky Kaushal and his cheat meal are all about love. We wonder whether Katrina Kaif has noticed whether her husband opted to drool over some Pav Bhajis. Have a look.
Everybody has a cheat meal. Be it Virat Kohli’s cravings for Chole Bhature or Deepika Padukone’s love for Rasam rice, everyone is entitled to consume the junk food of their choice. And now, in the latest discovery, we have come across actor Vicky Kaushal’s midnight cravings. Popularly known as Punjab da Puttar, Vicky Kaushal loves to have ‘Pav Bhaji’ and the latest development is evidence of the same.
Vicky Kaushal and his love for Pav Bhaji
We know that Vicky Kaushal is working under a tightly wrapped schedule. Nowadays, he is busy promoting his upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera. This film is produced by Dharma Productions and is directed by Shashank Khaitan. It stars Vicky in the lead role alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.
Adding up, Vicky, recently, was also spotted at a couple of award shows as well. With such a hectic schedule, Vicky was surely feeling hungry and craving junk food.
Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of his meal and captioned, “Promotions, Screening, Award Show ke baad Pav Bhaji from Amar Juice Centre…ohohooo…Kya Baat Hai!!!”
We wonder what will be the reaction of his wife Katrina Kaif after having a look at this picture. Katrina, for those unaware, is very particular about her fitness and loves to follow a proper diet chart.
Also, for the unaware, 'Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0' is a song in the film Govinda Naam Mera. Hence, Vicky's caption was clearly on point.
Vicky Kaushal’s Work Front
Kaushal has a number of projects to work on in 2022-23. At first, he will play the title role in Shashank Khaitan's comedy film Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. This film will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16.
In 2023, he will feature in Laxman Utekar's as-yet-untitled film co-starring Sara Ali Khan. Later, he will be seen in director Meghna Gulzar’s directorial wherein he will star in a biopic titled Sam Bahadur based on the life of Field marshal Sam Manekshaw.
