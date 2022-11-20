Govinda Naam Mera Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar-Kiara Advani's fun drama comes with a murder twist

Vicky Kaushal , Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Govinda Naam Mera is one of the most awaited films. A while ago, the entire team launched the trailer of their comedy thriller at an event in Mumbai. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is backed by Karan Johar. The trailer has got the fans quite excited about the release.

Vicky is seen playing the role of Govind Waghmare, who is a struggling choreographer. His wife's role is being essayed by Bhumi Pednekar while Kiara Advani plays his love interest. The trailer starts off with a seductive dream sequence featuring Vicky and Kiara but it ends up with him getting a hilarious reality check from his wife Bhumi. The trio is seen in a different avatars. From getting the dialect right to nailing the performance, all three actors look promising. The dhamakedaar trailer is full of dramatic twists and turns including a murder mystery that takes a funny route. The film also features CID's Dayanand Shetty which has added extra charm to it. All in all, we totally loved the trailer of Govinda Naam Mera. It has set the tone right and looks quite refreshing. It surely has a lot of masaledaar entertainment to offer.

Vicky shared the trailer with his fans on Instagram and wrote, "Kahaani ek, twists aur turns anek! Mere hi life mein kyun hai itne saare problems? A murder, some mystery, lots of thrill and masala guaranteed! #GovindaNaamMera TRAILER OUT NOW!" Have a look:

