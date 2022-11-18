Govinda Naam Mera: Vicky Kaushal announces new release date; Karan Johar promises ‘mystery, madness, masala'

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani’s upcoming movie Govinda Naam Mera is one of the highly anticipated films, and just two days ago, makers of the movie announced that the film will release on Disney+ Hotstar. The makers had earlier planned to release the film in the theatres on June 10, 2022, but the makers have skipped theatrical release, and it will release directly on OTT. Now, Vicky Kaushal has finally announced the new release date of the movie, along with fresh posters featuring himself, Bhumi and Kiara.

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account and announced that Govinda Naam Mera is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 16th December, 2022. The new poster shows him as Govinda Waghmare, and sharing the same, Vicky wrote, “Govinda naam mera, naachna kaam mera. Aa raha hun jald, apni kahaani le kar! #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th Dec, only on Disney+ Hotstar!” Karan Johar shared two additional character posters of Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The poster introduces Bhumi as ‘Govinda ki hotty wife,’ while Kiara as ‘Govinda ki naughty girlfriend.’ Karan wrote, “Hero, his wife & his girlfriend - what could possibly go wrong, right? A LOT it seems! Get ready for some murder, mystery, madness & masala!”

Karan Johar then shared another poster of the film which shows Vicky in the centre, with Bhumi and Kiara posing next to him. “Plot twists that will leave you in a tizzy! Get ready because some masaledaar entertainment is coming straight to your home screens!” he wrote. Take a look at the posters below.