Govinda Naam Mera’s Bana Sharabi: Vicky Kaushal’s SRK-style romance with Kiara Advani will melt your hearts

Ever since the trailer of Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Govinda Naam Mera has been released, fans have been jumping with excitement to watch the film. The trailer has already created a lot of hype and it is pure joy to watch all three stars in a changed avatar. Well, the makers of the film had teased the second song of the film titled Bana Sharabi a couple of days ago. The song will showcase Kiara and Vicky’s sizzling chemistry and we bet you would not be able to get enough of them.