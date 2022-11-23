Govinda Naam Mera’s Behind-The-Scenes: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani will surely make you laugh

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, the film Govinda Naam Mera is all set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16 this year. This film stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in lead roles. On November 20, the makers of the film unveiled the trailer of the film that took the internet by storm. Unlike Vicky’s previous films, this film will surely tickle your funnybones. Behind-The-Scenes of Govinda Naam Mera

Be ready to have a good laughing time as the makers of the film Govinda Naam Mera dropped the fun-filled behind-the-scenes that will surely lighten up your mood and bring a smile to your face. Kiara Advani, who plays the role of Vicky's girlfriend in the film, is all-smiles as she dances along with Vicky Kaushal. Bhumi Pednekar’s fun banter with Vicky will make you want to laugh a little as well. Adding up, Vicky’s dancing skills will surely make you energized. Have a look!

Govinda Naam Mera Trailer On November 20, soon after the trailer of comedy-thriller Govinda Naam Mera was unveiled, fans did have a joyride. Here is why. Vicky Kaushal stars as a choreographer who is accused of killing his wife in a case, where there is no dead body. In this mission, Vicky (as Govinda) is accompanied by his girlfriend Kiara Advani. Will Kiara and Vicky be able to uncover the mystery? Have a look at the trailer now.

Vicky Kaushal ‘steals’ brother Sunny Kaushal’s snacks. Katrina Kaif–are you watching? Amidst the high-scale promotions of this upcoming film, Vicky Kaushal makes sure to keep his family engaged in a fun banter. On Tuesday, Vicky was spotted stealing brother Sunny’s chips. Have a look at how Sunny reacted. Sunny wrote, “Who needs enemies when you've got family like this” Have a look!