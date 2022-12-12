Govinda Naam Mera’s Pappi Jhappi: Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani give ‘happy shappy’ vibes with this one

Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan and will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. The film is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Ahead of the film's release, on Tuesday, the makers of Govinda Naam Mera unveiled the fourth song titled Pappi Jhappi which is a cute peppy number and showcases Vicky and Kiara’s cute romance.