Govinda OPENS UP on Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1; Recalls looking up to big stars for inspiration

Govinda wishes Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan for the remake of his 1995 cult classic film Coolie No.1.

We can't wait to watch and Sara Ali Khan step into the shoes of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in their upcoming film Coolie No.1 which is the official remake of the 1995 film of the same name featuring Govinda and Karisma in leading roles. While many are excited to see the millennial actors recreate the icon film, others feel that a remake lacks the charm as compared to the original film. Let's hear what the actor behind the 1995 blockbuster has to say.

In a conversation with Zoomtv.com, Govinda expressed his views on the remake of his film Coolie No.1 when asked about it at the 65th Filmfare Awards. He blessed both the actors, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan and wished them well for their film. He extended his good wishes saying that remakes of old good films are much in demand nowadays. He stated that he often gets to hear that other actors look and dance like him and he feels flattered about the same.

Talking about his own journey, Govinda recalled that he too used to look up to big stars when he started off in B-Town. He says that every actor who is succeeding is taking inspiration from his seniors. Varun Dhawan has earlier admitted being a fan of Govinda which is why he wished to star in the remake of Coolie No.1. Interestingly, David Dhawan, who helmed the Govinda starrer, once again dons the director hat, casting his son Varun for the remake. The film is slated for May 1, 2020 release.

Check out the motion poster:

