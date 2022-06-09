Govinda REACTS to Krushna Abhishek’s apology: ‘Let the love be seen off-camera too’

Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek have been at loggerheads for a long time and their tiff continues to make headlines. However, this uncle-nephew feud witnessed a new twist after Krushna Abhishek sought a tearful apology from Govinda. This happened on Maniesh Paul’s podcast wherein Krushna was seen urging the Partner actor to let bygones be bygones and forgive him. And now, Govinda has reacted to Krushna’s tearful apology as latter to show his love off the screen as well.

To note, Govinda, who had recently appeared on Maniesh Paul’s podcast, was quizzed about Krushna’s apology days after the latter had appeared on the same platform. To this, the Bhagam Bhag actor stated, “He has assumed and presumed that something wrong is happening in his life due to me”. However, when Maniesh told him that Krushna was truly apologetic and that The Kapil Sharma Show actor does miss his uncle, Govinda responded by saying, “Then let the love be seen off-camera too. He’s a well brought-up boy, that shows. But he needs to know that he is being used by writers and that there is a limit to being used”.

For the uninitiated, Krushna had apologised to Govinda on Maniesh’s podcast and said that he does miss his uncle a lot. Krushna had also urged Govinda not to believe everything that is being said in the newspapers. “I want my kids to play with my uncle, whom I miss a lot,” he had added. Earlier, Govinda had expressed his disappointment about Krushna claiming that the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor didn’t visit his newborn kids in the hospital. However, the renowned actor had claimed that while he did visit the hospital four times, he was told that he can’t meet them.

