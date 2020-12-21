Govinda sets dance floor on fire as he grooves to ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ on his birthday & his moves are unmissable

Govinda’s popular track Husn Hai Suhana had a remake for David Dhawan’s upcoming directorial Coolie No 1 and has been shot on Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

Govinda has been known as the dancing legend in Bollywood who has been known for his impressive dance moves. His dancing styles have been quite popular among his massive fan following and every 90s kids was seen grooving to his songs. Interestingly, today marks the 57th birthday of Govinda and he was seen celebrating it with his family and close friends from the industry. While several pics and videos have been doing the rounds on social media from Govinda’s birthday bash, we got our hands on a special video from the party which is grabbing a lot of attention.

The video begins with the birthday boy grooving to ‘Mujhe Badnaam Kiya Na’ from Hero No 1 with Shakti Kapoor and wife Sunita Ahuja. While watching Govinda on the dance floor was a sight to behold, the real surprise came in after he was seen shaking a leg on his iconic number Husn Hai Suhana with ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya. In the video, Govinda was seen showing off the popular moves from the song which had left everyone in awe.

Take a look at the video of Govinda dancing to Husn Hai Suhana:

To note, Govinda’s track Husn Hai Suhana has been making a lot buzz lately as the song had a remake in and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1. While the movie happens to be a remake of 1995 release Coolie No 1, Varun and Sara were seen stepping into Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s shoes respectively. The David Dhawan directorial will be releasing on OTT platform on December 25.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

