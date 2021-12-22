Govinda sings praises for Ranveer Singh; Calls him the ‘next superstar of the industry’

Actor Govinda, who celebrates his birthday on Tuesday, recently did an Instagram Live with RJ Adaa where Ranveer Singh turned up in the audience and took Govinda by surprise.

The ‘83' actor wrote comments such as "There is no one like chi chi", "Love you chi chi" and "Chi Chi se humara wajood hai (we exist because of Chi Chi)". Taking notice of his comments, Govinda said, "I love Ranveer like no one else, he is the next superstar of the industry. May God bless him. His energy is unparalleled. Words fall short when I see his expression of love for me."

Govinda thanked his fans, as he said, "I am blessed, fans have showered their love on the work that I have done through the year - be it my appearances on television or the songs that I have released on my own YouTube channel - I have not only sung but also performed on these - Govinda Style."

The actor also made a revelation during the Instagram Live when he said that he penned the lyrics for a lot of his films but shied away from taking credit, "Not a lot of people would know this, but I have written lyrics for a lot of songs of my films but have never taken credit for the same."

"During the pandemic time, my fans reached out to me and said that they would want to see more of me – this idea got converted into the YouTube channel and I finally decided to take the digital leap. I am happy with the response and have a bank of songs ready for release in the coming months," the ‘Coolie No. 1' actor concluded.

