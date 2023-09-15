Govinda to be interrogated in connection to Rs 1000 crore online ponzi scam: Report

Bollywood actor Govinda might face questioning by The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha police's crime branch in relation to a Rs 1,000-crore pan-India online ponzi scam. This information was disclosed by EOW's DSP Sasmita Sahu, who is involved in the investigation of the multi-crore ponzi scam involving Solar Techno Alliance (STA-Token). The company is alleged to have operated an illegal pyramid-structured online ponzi scheme disguised as cryptocurrency investment.

According to a PTI report, actor Govinda may receive a summon to appear before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha Police in connection with an alleged fake cryptocurrency case. Govinda had attended a grand function of Solar Techno Alliance (STA-Token) held in Goa in July and had promoted the company in some videos. EOW's DSP Sasmita Sahu mentioned, “We may issue summons to Govinda for appearing before the EOW for questioning or a team be sent to Mumbai for the purpose.”

While the EOW does not view Govinda as a suspect or accused, another official explained that the actor's role in promoting the company is evident from the video. The official stated, “If EOW finds that the actor’s role was limited to only endorsement of the product (STA-Token brand) as per their business agreement, then we will make him a witness in our case.”

About the online ponzi scam in which Govinda might be interrogated

According to India Today, DSP Sahu explained in his statement about the arrests made in the case. He said, “The company's country and Odisha heads, Gurtej Singh Sidhu and Nirod Das, respectively, were arrested on August 7. Ratnakar Palai, an important member of STA having huge number of members below him (known as down-line members in the MLM/pyramid-based schemes/scams), was nabbed on August 16.”

The company reportedly collected deposits totaling lakhs of rupees from investors in states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand, and several others. Lookout circulars have reportedly been issued against the company's chief, David Gez, who is a Hungarian national.

