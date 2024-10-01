Govinda’s brother Kirti Kumar shares major health UPDATE post actor’s accidental bullet injury; ‘jab hum log aaye the uss waqt...'

In a shocking turn of events, Govinda sustained an accidental bullet injury in the wee hours of Tuesday. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. While the concerned loved ones of the veteran actor have been reaching the hospital, Govinda’s brother Kirti Kumar revealed that Govinda underwent an operation and has now been recovering well.

Today, on October 1, Govinda’s brother Kirti Kumar reached Criticare Hospital in Mumbai. He also talked to the media standing outside and revealed that the actor-turned-politician has been improving well. He added, "Jab hum log aaye the uss waqt unhone dikhaya, operate kiya. Mujhe aisa lagta hai thik ho jaayein to aaj sham ko hi vo ghar chale jayein (When we arrived, he was checked and operated on. I think if he gets better, he might be discharged by the evening)."

Kumar further clarified that Govinda injured the toe while he was checking the revolver before leaving. He revealed that the revolver fell down, and the shot was accidentally fired. Upon being queried about the confusion around the toe and thigh, Kirti mentioned that it doesn’t matter where he has sustained the injury. What matters is "vo improve kar rahe hain ishwar ki kripa se (by god’s grace he is improving)" further expressing gratitude towards his fans and media.

In addition to this, Govinda’s nephew, Vijay Anand also shared that the actor is better now. “Bajrangbali ke aashirwad se woh swasth hai (by god’s grace he is better now)” further adding that he is in the ICU and doing pretty fine. He also added that the actor has the licensed revolver for a very long time.

Notably, right after the incident, the manager of the 60-year-old actor, Shashi Sinha shared that the actor was getting ready to leave for Kolkata. However, his revolver fell from his hand, a bullet was accidentally fired.

While Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja was in Kolkata at the time of the incident, his daughter Tina who was with his father throughout was seen leaving the hospital. Nevertheless, she avoided the media while she was captured in her car. Several close friends and relatives of the actor including Kashmera Shah and Raju Kher were seen arriving at the hospital to check his well-being.

