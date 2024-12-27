Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja reveals actor was particular about her figure; says 'He used to tell me, lose your weight'

Govinda is one of the most iconic actors in Bollywood. He has gained fame for his versatile acting, unmatched dance style, and impeccable comic timing. Recently, the actor's daughter, actress Tina Ahuja, opened up about her struggles with weight gain and how her father used to be particular about it, asking her to shed it. She acknowledged that it eventually became her motivation to remain fit.

In a new interview, Tina Ahuja discussed her weight gain issues and health struggles. She revealed that since her teenage years, her father, Govinda, known for his energy on-screen in the 80s and 90s, was particular about her figure and weight gain. So, whenever he witnessed her paunch growing, he would point it out.

She recalled, "For my teens, my father was very particular about my figure and weight. He used to tell me, 'lose your weight, your stomach is growing out.'"

Ahuja cited a specific incident from their trip to Switzerland, where she accompanied her father for a shoot. She mentioned that she loved the milk at that place and used to drink hot chocolate, but until they reached London, she couldn't fit in her regular pant size. It was a sign for her that she had gained more weight.

Consequently, Govinda reminded her daughter that a girl should look beautiful and keep her weight in check. The actress mentioned that she would discuss her weight struggles with him, and he helped her approach fitness with patience.

"He told me to take baby steps to lose weight," She recalled.

Despite the weight gain from a severe nerve spasm, the Partner actor's advice motivated her to prioritize weight loss. Consequently, she now feels happy due to her fitness and enjoys wearing her choice of clothes.

Tina Ahuja debuted her Bollywood in 2015 with the romantic-comedy film Second Hand Husband. In the movie, she starred opposite Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal and veteran actor Dharmendra. The actress has also appeared in the music video Gajendra Verma Feat. Tina Ahuja: Milo Na Tum 2019 and Driving Me Crazy 2020 on Zee5.

