Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja suffers a few injuries as he meets with a car accident in Mumbai

Yashvardhan Car Accident: As per reports, Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja met with a car accident on 24th June 2020 at 8:30pm in Juhu, Mumbai.
8036 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2020 01:30 pm
Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja suffers a few injuries as he meets with a car accident in MumbaiGovinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja suffers a few injuries as he meets with a car accident in Mumbai
The year 2020 did not start off on a good note for everyone. First the Coronavirus pandemic, then an earthquake, cyclone and other disasters. Everyone is just waiting for this year to end. And now as per reports Bollywood actor, Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja met with a car accident in Juhu. The accident happened last night at 8:30 pm when Yashvardhan was driving and then all of a sudden he collided into another car. The accident was minor and as per reports Yashvardhan has been injured.

The actor's son has suffered a few minor injuries on his hand due to the accident. But his car has been damaged a lot. The reports state that the headlight of the car was broken. There is not much of a problem as both the parties have solved the issue and hence no case has been registered. Meanwhile, recently, as Haseena Maan Jaayegi completed 21 years, Govinda gave his fans major nostalgic feels as he shared the poster and some glimpses of his film on his social media account. 

Remembering the movie, Govinda wrote, "Oh Yaaaar 21 saal hogaye !! Main kya bhadhaai ho .. bhadhaai ho .. Balle Balle !! @duttsanjay @therealkarismakapoor @poojabatra @smitathackeray #21years #of #haseenamaanjayegi. Talking about the movie, Govinda's Haseena Maan Jayegi co-star Karisma in an interview said, "21 years of 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi' -- seems unreal! The film is timeless, be it the comedy, the romance or the drama. The memory is still fresh of how the film charmed audiences and now that we achieve this milestone looking at the next generation groove to the music, knowing each character and the hook steps, just warms my heart. I feel tremendously nostalgic, the film is very special to me." 

Credits :India TV

