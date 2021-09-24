Govinda's son Yashvardhan preps for Bollywood; Sunita Ahuja reveals his debut got delayed due to lockdown

Govinda, who is one of the most successful actors, and his family has been grabbing headlines for quite some time. The actor and his nephew Krushna Abhishek are at loggerheads after the latter skipped the episode of the comedy show. This act did not go well with Bollywood actor’s wife Sunita who said that she will never see her nephew’s face ever again. Apart from this, she has also revealed that her son Yashvardhan is gearing up for his Bollywood debut.

In an interview with The Times of India, Sunita said, “Yashvardhan's debut got delayed because of the lockdown. We are in talks with few people about his launch. We want good production houses and a good story because it will be his first film. My son is preparing a lot for his debut. He is busy building his body, learning acting, dancing, and doing other things. We'll launch him soon.” It is worth mentioning here that he has worked as an assistant director under Sajid Nadiawala and assisted him in films like Dishoom, Kick 2, and Tadap.

Govinda is also blessed with a daughter-Tina Ahuja. She made her acting debut in 2015 with Smeep Kang’s Second Hand Husband, opposite Gippy Grewal. The film also starred Geeta Basra and Dharmendra.

Coming back to Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek's tussle, both are not on talking terms at all. Krushna had said that he loves mama and Mami and wants them to forgive me. “I’ve tried many times but they are not accepting my apology. I don’t know why they are not willing to forgive me when I am like their child,” he added.

Also Read: Krushna Abhishek on ongoing family feud: Want Govinda Mamu and Sunita Mami to forgive me