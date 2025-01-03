Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja reveals people would not pay him after work; recalls telling actor 'woh tumhe bewakoof...'

Govinda is a celebrated Indian actor with scores of fans across the globe. While his admirers have made him one of the superstars of the Indian film industry, it’s his wife, Sunita Ahuja, who stood by him like a rock in every situation. She has seen her husband work hard to reach where he is today. Hence, when people used to not pay the actor despite making him work, she would get angry. The Bollywood wife would warn her husband by saying, “Woh tumhe bewakoof bana raha hai (They're fooling you.)”

Sunita Ahuja joined her daughter Tina Ahuja in an interview with Hauterrfly. While fondly talking about her husband Govinda and the humble person that he is, she claimed that people would give them a hard time paying the actor’s fees despite making him dance and perform at their event. Sunita revealed that she used to look after the Hero No. 1 actor’s work, and her main job was to get money from organizers.

Hence, during her stint as her husband’s manager, she has seen people not paying him money. But the actor would stay unaffected by it and would tell her that maybe the event wasn’t successful, and hence they are holding on to his payment. But she wouldn’t let her partner’s hard work be wasted like this. This is why she would confront and retaliate, saying, “Why so? ‘You danced! Didn’t you? You worked hard! Woh tumhe bewakoof bana raha hai, mujhe pata chal raha hai’ (They're fooling you, and I’m aware of it).”

During the same interview, she also spoke about her equation with the Partner actor and funnily stated that she taught acting to her husband. Sunita elaborated, “Aaj acting kitni achi karta hai, maine sikhaya hai. Dance kisne sikhaya, maine sikhaya. (Now he acts well. I have taught him. Who taught him to dance? I did).”

She further stated that while they were dating each other, they used to dance together a lot. They would compete with her sister who got married to the actor's brother-in-law, and the winner would get Rs 50 as the prize, and the celebrity couple used to always win.

