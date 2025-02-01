Govinda’s wife Sunita claims 'Nobody can separate' them after her statement about living separately goes VIRAL

Bollywood superstar Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja continue to set major couple goals, even after years of marriage. The couple, now more practical than ever, recently made headlines when she admitted that they live in separate homes with their children, Tina and Yashvardhan. The statement went viral, prompting her to clarify that ‘nobody can separate’ them. She also shared advice for women, humorously suggesting that if they can't hold their men, they should ‘hit’ them.

In a recent interview with Shirdi Today, Sunita Ahuja made it clear that her bond with Govinda remains strong. She stated, "Nobody can separate us." She added how much fun they had together. She also addressed those trying to cause rifts between them, declaring that she would not let anyone break their home. She added that with the blessings of (Sai) Baba, she would prevail.

Sunita further shared her perspective on handling relationships and offered advice to women. She likened men to cricket, sometimes good, sometimes bad, and advised women to take care of their partners. The star wife proudly stated that she has always held her man, Govinda, close and added humorously, "If you can't hold them, hit them."

Earlier, in an interview with Hindi Rush, Sunita addressed the reasons behind her and Govinda’s separate living arrangements. She explained that they have two homes, with her bungalow located opposite their flat, where she lives with their children and keeps her temple. She mentioned that the actor's work commitments often make him late due to meetings.

Sunita further shared that she, her daughter, and her son don't engage in excessive conversation, as she believes it wastes energy, while Govinda enjoys talking. She pointed out that he tends to encourage even unnecessary visitors to sit down and chat, while she prefers quiet. She also mentioned that Govinda sometimes ends up falling asleep at the office, as he stays up late into the night, which disrupts her early morning routine.

Govinda and Sunita have been married for over 37 years, having tied the knot in 1987 when Govinda was still in the early stages of his Bollywood career.