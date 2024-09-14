Govinda’s wife Sunita says she went from mini skirts to sarees because he said ‘meri maa ko nahi jamega’; reveals actor used to ‘hate her’ for THIS

Govinda is one of the most talented actors, and his contribution to the film industry will always be remembered in the history of Hindi cinema. He enjoys a great fan base for his impeccable comic timing and carefree dance moves. In the early days of his career in the 1980s, the actor had once signed 75 films. While much is known about his illustrious career, anecdotes about Govinda's personal life remain unknown to many. Recently, Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, admitted that she went from wearing mini skirts to sarees because he felt his mother wouldn’t be comfortable seeing her in such outfits.

During her new conversation with Time Out with Ankit podcast, Sunita Ahuja recalled that she tied the knot with Govinda at the age of 18 and their daughter Tina Ahuja was born a year later. When asked how she met his mom for the first time, Sunita recalled that she wore a saree in their first meeting.

Sunita reminisced about how she transitioned from wearing miniskirts to sarees due to her husband’s preferences. She explained that Govinda used to dislike her wearing short clothes and often expressed his displeasure when she did. The Hero No. 1 actor told her that it wouldn’t work for him, Sunita shared.

Sunita pointed out to him that he doesn't have a problem with his co-stars wearing short clothes, then Govinda would say, "Meri maa ko nahin jamega...Maine bola theek hai saree pehen lete hain ki farak padega. By hook or by crook patana to tha (He would tell me that my mother won't like it. I was like, okay, I will wear saree and it won't make any difference if I do that. I wanted to woo him at any cost)," she shared.

Advertisement

In the same podcast, Sunita Ahuja spoke about how she never felt insecure about Govinda receiving attention from other women as he was a big star back then. Sunita detailed that she is quite confident in herself. She also admitted that things would be happening and added that she would be okay as the actor would return home every night.

Sunita Ahuja is the sister of Govinda's maternal uncle's wife. The couple exchanged marital vows on March 11, 1987.

ALSO READ: Govinda didn’t like the idea of being ‘second lead’ to Akshay Kumar and others, recalls wife Sunita; opens up on his fallout with David Dhawan