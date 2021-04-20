Govt. announces COVID vaccine for all above 18; Mira Rajput, Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi & more hail the move

The government has recently announced that any person above the age of 18 can get the vaccine from May 1. Several B-town celebs including Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ananya Panday laud the decision.

In a pathbreaking announcement, the Indian government has become one of the firsts in the world to avail COVID vaccine for all citizens above the age of 18. The announcement comes in the wake of rising COVID cases in India as the daily count is now more than 3 lac. Citizens are lauding the announcement as it will mark crores of Indians safe from the calamity driving this century. Bollywood celebs were quick to respond to the update and shared the announcement on their respective social media handles.

A-listers such as Alia Bhatt shared the news on her Instagram with a strong hand emoji. Mira Rajput also deemed it important to share the news with millions of her fans. Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Let’s do this India…” on her profile and encouraged people to participate in this cause by using the applause emoji. Huma asked all her followers, “Please guys stay safe” while sharing the information through her handle. Many other Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora lauded the government’s move and supported the announcement wholeheartedly.

A great number of Bollywood celebrities have been diagnosed COVID positive over the period of the last few months. Including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and Vicky Kaushal. Many celebs have left the town for a short while including Ranveer and Deepika who have moved to Bangalore for a few days where Deepika’s parents reside. Ranbir and Alia were seen at the airport recently boarding a flight to the Maldives. Janhvi Kapoor has taken off to Goa while Harshvardhan Kapoor is also vacationing in Goa for a while.

Also Read| Newswrap, April 19: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt head to Maldives; Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan's grand rooftop

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×