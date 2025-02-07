Gram Chikitsalaya: Amol Parashar, Vinay Pathak gear up to present another touching village story; check out BTS photos

Amol Parashar’s fans are in for a treat as Netflix recently unveiled some exciting BTS pics from his upcoming series Gram Chikitsalaya. These sneak peeks are sure to spark even more excitement among fans. Alongside Amol, the series also stars Vijay Pathak and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Set against the backdrop of a touching village story, Gram Chikitsalaya promises to be an emotional and gripping watch.

Today, on February 7, Prime Video India took to Instagram to share some exciting BTS pictures as the cast of Gram Chikitsalaya gears up for filming. The images offer a glimpse of Amol Parashar in a village setting, giving a hint of the heartwarming rural story.

He’s seen sporting a light-colored shirt paired with cream-colored pants, a sweater, and a stylish green denim jacket. His glasses are casually draped over his shirt, and his smile in the second picture is simply unmissable!

Alongside Amol, several other cast members, including Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, are spotted on set, further fueling fan excitement. Sharing the images, Prime Video captioned, "Images of the Gram, for the gram. #GramChikitsalayaOnPrime, Now Filming."

As soon as the pictures were dropped, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. One user commented, "This show is going to be a rollercoaster," while another wrote, "This show is going to be a blast." There were plenty of praises for TVF, with one fan saying, "TVF never lets us down." Another user expressed their love for the concept, saying, "Already loving the concept."

Others chimed in with comments like, "Here we go," "Excited for this masterpiece," and "Baba is back, and we love it." Fans were also quick to express their enthusiasm for Amol Parashar, with one saying, "@amolparashar baba yeh to intezaar rahega!!"

Some noted, "This is what quality entertainment looks like," while another said, "Pure comedy brilliance is loading." Other comments included, "Absolute legend in the making" and "Kunaal Roy Kapur never fails to entertain." It's clear that the excitement for the series is building, with many more comments reflecting just how eager the audience is to see Gram Chikitsalaya.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such news!