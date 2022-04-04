Grammy Awards 2022: Indian musician Ricky Kej and singer Falguni Shah win at the prestigious event

The world recently witnessed one of the most prestigious events as the 64th Annual Grammy Awards was held on April 3. The Award show not just honoured some of the best talents from Hollywood but there was also a proud moment for Indians across the world as two Indian origin artists went on to win at the event. We are talking about musician Ricky Kej and Indian-American singer Falguni Shah. To note, Ricky had bagged the award along with Stewart Copeland for 'Devine Tides' in the Best New Age Album category.

On the other hand, Falguni Shah aka Falu lifted the trophy for Best Children's Music Album. Interestingly, she has become the only Indian-origin woman who has been nominated in the same category twist. Sharing her excitement, Falguni wrote, “I have no words to describe today’s magic. What an honour to perform for the opening number of the GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony, and then take home a statue on behalf of all the incredible people who worked on A Colorful World. We are humbled and thank the Recording Academy for this tremendous recognition. THANK YOU!”

Meanwhile, Ricky also expressed his gratitude towards his fans and his colleagues as he had won the award. “Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you,” he added. It is worth mentioning that this is Ricky’s second Grammy Award. He had won his first Grammy Award in 2015 for the album Winds of Samsara.