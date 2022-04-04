Grammys 2022: AR Rahman snaps selfie with son AR Ameen at awards night as they attend together .

Musician AR Rahman was one of the many Asian faces who graced the Grammys this year. Music's biggest night, Grammys 2022, was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas this year. The industry's biggest names turned out and graced the red carpet in their most glamorous avatars. Trevor Noah also returned as host this year.

Taking to Twitter, AR Rahman revealed that he was attending the awards night and this time around, the musician had son AR Ameen for company. The Academy award winning musician brought his son for the first time and shared the big update with his fans. on social media.

Snapping up a selfie with son Ameen, AR Rahman captioned it, "Grammys," with a love struck emoji. AR Ameen, who is also a budding singer, even made a red carpet appearance with his father. AR Rahman shared a photo from the red carpet as well and captioned it, "Parenting."

Take a look at AR Rahman's Grammys 2022 posts:

Apart from attending, the Grammys also saw several big names performing. The list included an eclectic bunch of famous, talented musicians including BTS, Silk Sonic, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Jon Batiste, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Lil Nas X, J Balvin, Olivia Rodrigo and many more.

