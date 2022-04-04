Grammys 2022: AR Rahman & son AR Ameen meet BTS at the awards night; Photos

AR Rahman is one of the most popular musicians of our country. The music maestro keeps grabbing the limelight for his brilliant work. He had attended the 64th Grammy Awards held in Las Vegas this year. He had already won a Grammy in the past and attended this year’s function with his son AR Ameen. Their pictures from the red carpet, as well as the audience, have been going viral on social media but what caught everyone’s attention was their meeting with the popular Korean band BTS.

AR Rahman took to his Instagram stories to share a post that his son AR Ameen, who shared a couple of pictures of him posing with the popular BTS band. Ameen who is wearing a multi-coloured shirt over his jeans can be seen smiling as he poses with the entire band. His comments section was filled with fans showering love. Armaan Malik posted three lavender hearts in the comments section and Jonita Gandhi posted hi-five emoji. In the next story that AR Rahman shared in his IG story, we can see the music maestro standing right beside the entire BTS band as they attended the Grammys.

Take a look:

AR Rahman took to his Twitter handle sometime back and revealed that he was attending the awards night and this time around, the musician had his son AR Ameen for company. The Academy Award-winning musician brought his son for the first time and shared the big update with his fans on social media.

Snapping up a selfie with son Ameen, AR Rahman captioned it, "Grammys," with a love-struck emoji. AR Ameen, who is also a budding singer, even made a red carpet appearance with his father. AR Rahman shared a photo from the red carpet as well and captioned it, "Parenting."

