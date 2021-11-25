Grateful for you: Nick Jonas drops mushy PIC with Priyanka Chopra as couple extends Thanksgiving wishes

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have done it yet again. The celebrity husband-and-wife-duo has dished out some major couple goals on social media as Nick dropped a mushy picture with Priyanka. On the occasion of Thanksgiving, Nick took to his Instagram space and posted a beautiful photograph featuring him and Priyanka, where the two are seen holding each other close. Sharing this picture, Nick captioned it, “Happy thanksgiving everyone, Grateful for you @priyankachopra (red heart emoji)”. Recently, Priyanka dropped ‘Chopra Jonas’ from her name on Instagram, and this left netizens rather confused. Fans speculated if there was a big change or announcement on its way, or if all was not well in Nick and Priyanka’s paradise. While the couple has not yet commented on these speculations, tonight’s loved-up picture of the duo is enough proof that all is in fact, well between the lovebirds. Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra also rubbished their separation rumours while issuing a statement to a news portal, asking fans to not spread such false claims. Well, Nick’s Thanksgiving wish for Priyanka says it all, doesn’t it? Take a look:

In other news, Priyanka, Nick, and his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas recently featured on a comedy special called Jonas Brothers Family Roast, where they all took casual digs at each other. A clip of Priyanka roasting hubby Nick has been posted by the OTT platform’s official handle and it has been shared widely. Many celebrities including Anushka Sharma and Family Man 2 star Samantha Ruth Prabhu have showered Priyanka with praises for her act.

