Grateful for you: Nick Jonas drops mushy PIC with Priyanka Chopra as couple extends Thanksgiving wishes
Recently, Priyanka dropped ‘Chopra Jonas’ from her name on Instagram, and this left netizens rather confused. Fans speculated if there was a big change or announcement on its way, or if all was not well in Nick and Priyanka’s paradise. While the couple has not yet commented on these speculations, tonight’s loved-up picture of the duo is enough proof that all is in fact, well between the lovebirds. Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra also rubbished their separation rumours while issuing a statement to a news portal, asking fans to not spread such false claims. Well, Nick’s Thanksgiving wish for Priyanka says it all, doesn’t it?
Take a look:
In other news, Priyanka, Nick, and his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas recently featured on a comedy special called Jonas Brothers Family Roast, where they all took casual digs at each other. A clip of Priyanka roasting hubby Nick has been posted by the OTT platform’s official handle and it has been shared widely. Many celebrities including Anushka Sharma and Family Man 2 star Samantha Ruth Prabhu have showered Priyanka with praises for her act.
ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma heaps praises on Priyanka Chopra as latter casually roasts hubby Nick Jonas