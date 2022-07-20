The Gray Man: Vicky Kaushal, Dhanush, Russo Brothers & others attend the premiere event; PICS

A grand premiere of the Hollywood film The Gray Man is organised in Mumbai on July 20. The film stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Dhanush in lead roles. Ahead of the film's streaming release on July 22, a star-studded was organised. Russo Brothers, Dhanush, Vicky Kaushal, and others attended the gala event.

For the premiere night, Dhanush went all desi, total South Indian style and dressed up in traditional mundu. Vicky Kaushal suited up for the occasion and donned a black suit. Russo Brothers too graced the red carpet of the premiere. Apart from them, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, actor Rithvik Dhanjani, and other celebrities turned heads with their most stylish outfits.

Check photos here:

Talking about Dhanush's role in the film The Gray Man, he has been introduced as Avik San, a top assassin in the film and his action sequences have already floored international critics. Dhanush will be seen alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, and Wagner Moura in the film. This action drama is based on a book series by Mark Greaney and will get an OTT release on the streaming giant Netflix on July 22, 2022.

The actor previously spoke about his experience of working with the Russo Brothers at the film's press conference and maintained that it was incredible and stated that he was beyond thrilled to portray a modest part in the film. Dhanush also described the film as a "feast" for fans of the action genre in a featurette released ahead of the film.

ALSO READ: The Gray Man: Dhanush represents Indian culture in mundu at the premiere; Reunites with Anand L Rai with a hug