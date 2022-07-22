The Gray Man's Russo Brothers, Dhanush join Sara Ali Khan & others at Ritesh Sidhwani’s party; PICS

Hollywood Filmmaker-sibling duo, The Russo Brothers are currently in India for a promotional tour of their upcoming film The Gray Man which stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Dhanush and Ana de Armas in lead roles. Meanwhile, filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani is hosting a party for the Russo Brothers and other Industry stars. Meanwhile, Dhanush, Russo Brothers and Sara Ali Khan have arrived at the venue. The stars got clicked by the paparazzi as they posed for the pictures on arrival. Dhanush and Sara were seen twinning in black.

Earlier, during a media event, the sibling duo spoke with multi-hyphenate artiste Farhan Akhtar and his business partner Ritesh Sidhwani. Anthony Russo, the one half of the sibling duo, revealed that they are in early talks with the Farhan and Ritesh owned Excel Entertainment. Anthony told the media: “We love what the two gentlemen (Farhan and Ritesh) have been doing with content in India, they have a brilliant knack for telling disruptive stories. Although, such things take time to materialise but we are definitely talking with them with regards to developing something. At this moment, I can only say that its an exchange of ideas at this stage.”

Have a look at the pictures:

There are several other actors who have been invited in tonight’s event. The actors include Vicky Kaushal , Ranbir Kapoor, Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar , Soha Ali Khan , Rohit Shetty, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malaika Arora ,Ananya Pandey and many more.

However, a grand premiere of the film The Gray Man was organised in Mumbai on July 20 ahead of its release on July 22. Russo Brothers, Dhanush, Vicky Kaushal, and others attended the gala event.

For the premiere night, Dhanush went all desi, total South Indian style and dressed up in traditional mundu. Vicky Kaushal suited up for the occasion and donned a black suit. Russo Brothers too graced the red carpet of the premiere. Apart from them, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, actor Rithvik Dhanjani, and other celebrities turned heads with their most stylish outfits. Ann Russo chose to accessorise with Indian luxury brand Zoya.