The Great Weddings of Munnes Trailer: Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh's show to take you on a mad joyride

Actor Abhishek Banerjee and influencer-turned-actor Barkha Singh will be seen tickling the funny bone of many by starring in the upcoming web-series 'The Great Weddings of Munnes'.

The show, which is slated to release on August 4, on Voot Select, is created by talented Bollywood director, Raaj Shaandilyaa and directed by Sunil Subramani.

The ten-episode series is based on the simple premise of Munnes' innocent pursuit to find his happily ever after. He falls in love with the stunning 'sarvgunnsampurn' Mahi and cannot believe his luck when she makes the first move.

Abhishek said: "While OTT offers an excellent platform to experiment, a show like this and a character so unique are truly rare. I was eager to do a comedy and remember laughing uncontrollably during the script narration and instantly knew I was going to be a part of this show. The simple slice-of-life premise, coupled with raw humour makes The Great Weddings of Munnes an entertaining watch.

"This is my first show with Raaj and I'm truly impressed with his clarity of thought and ability to draw out the best from every artist. I am super excited to see the audience's reaction to our trailer."

Barkha called 'The Great Weddings of Munnes' a "complete madness".

"We couldn't stop laughing even while filming. Every situation and every character have been so beautifully sketched out, that you can't help but feel connected with their predicament. It is endearing and yet extremely hilarious.From getting those comic timings right to bringing alive those funny yet complex situations were a masterclass in the comedy genre. We can't wait to have the audience experience and enjoy this crazy journey of Munnes' and Mahi."

Creator Raaj Shaandilyaa shared his thoughts on the show and said that he couldn't have asked for a better show to debut with in the OTT universe.

"In the midst of numerous crime and thriller shows, in my first collaboration with Jio Studios, we were keen to create a memorable comic series for the family mounted on a Bollywood like scale. That seamless connect reflects in the final product, where the chemistry and comic timing of every character is just unbelievable. I am so grateful to my cast and crew for bringing alive our vision so well!"

Director Sunil Subramani added: "I couldn't have asked for a more talented cast of Abhishek, Barkha and all the artists. Can't wait for the series to launch, now its over to the audience."

Presented by Jio Studios, the show also features Sunita Rajwar, Paresh Ganatra, Chetan Sharma, Sunil Chitkara, Banwarilal Jhol and Aakash Dabhade in key roles.

